(The Center Square) – Seattle’s Vision Zero Program has seen fatal crashes trend upwards since it started in 2015, but a recent review proposes new projects to improve traffic safety in the city.
The Seattle Department of Transportation set the goal of having zero pedestrian deaths in the city by 2030 when it started the program eight years ago. However since then, over 1,200 Seattleites have been seriously injured and more than 175 killed in traffic crashes through 2022, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.
The transportation department estimates that Seattle streets see more than 10,000 crashes a year, with an average of 28 people losing their lives and 180 people seriously injured.
The Vision Zero review found that 93% of pedestrian deaths occur on major roads that carry large volumes of traffic. The top contributing factors to pedestrians involved crashes are high speeds and failure to yield to pedestrians.
As for bikers, 80% of fatalities occurred where no bike lane was available.
The Seattle Department of Transportation has $8.3 million dedicated to the Vision Zero Program in 2023 and $8.6 million in 2024. The project was budgeted $2 million to $4.5 million from 2015 through 2021.
On Jan. 30, the Seattle Department of Transportation was awarded $25.6 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s new Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program. The grant requires Seattle to match the award with $5.1 million, for a $30.7 million total program.
The review made a list of specific recommendations to improve the effectiveness of the Vision Zero Program and utilize the latest funding. This includes redesigning major roads to have fewer travel lanes; implementing leading pedestrian intervals to give crossing pedestrians a head start at signalized intersections; implementing “no turn on red” restrictions at traffic signals; adding marked crosswalks and flashing beacons to pedestrian crossings; installing curb bulbs and traffic delineators such as plastic posts; building and repairing sidewalks, pedestrian paths and protected bike lanes; and adding speed humps.
“The findings and recommendations in the review will help [Seattle Department of Transportation] prioritize safety across our entire agency,” Seattle Department of Transportation Director Greg Spotts said in a statement. “Our five early momentum actions, coupled with implementing $30 million in projects funded by the federal Safer Streets grant, will create safer and more welcoming neighborhoods and boulevards.”
The city is now requesting feedback from residents on the Vision Zero review’s recommendations.