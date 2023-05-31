(The Center Square) – The Spokane Indians' home venue Avista Stadium is moving along with its controversial upgrade plan to the tune of $22 million over the coming two years.
Stadium funding from the county was voted on in February earlier this year, as previously reported by The Center Square.
During that vote, after over an hour of contentious debate on the issue, an exasperated Commissioner Josh Kerns proposed a motion that the county retain naming rights and rename Avista "Taxpayer Funded Stadium."
The motion did not carry, but $8 million in county funding did. The funding narrowly passed the Spokane County Board of Commissioners in a 3-2 vote, with Al French and Josh Kerns being the opposing votes.
The commission received an update earlier this week on the project's progress from Parks, Recreation & Golf Director Doug Chase.
The budget shrunk from an estimated $23 million to an estimated $22.5 million, of which $16 million in funding is set to be secured by the end of June. This includes the $8 million coming from Spokane County, and $5.8 million approved by Governor Inslee in this biennium's capital budget.
The timeline for the project is rapid, with requests for proposals open as of May 30th, and breaking ground on the first of the construction projects set for as early as October 2023. The bulk of the construction is set to take place between March 2024 and March 2025.
The project is also phased, allowing some of the components to be completed during the baseball season. Other more construction-intensive parts of the project will have to be completed in the off-season.
Chase ended the presentation on a hopeful note, saying, "We've got a ton of momentum right now to complete the full $22 million dollar raise," before adding he hoped to be back in July with a general contractor agreement for the commissioners' consideration.