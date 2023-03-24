(The Center Square) - Washington Senate Law and Justice Committee Chair Sen. Manka Dhingra, D-Redmond, pushed back against claims that the 2021 law restricting the ability of law enforcement to vehicularly pursue suspects is responsible for the increased car thefts throughout the state at this week's Democratic media availability.
The total number of car thefts in Washington was 21,065 in 2015. Last year, it was more than double that figure at 46,939, which was also a 31 percent increase from 2021’s 35,921. The state is now ranked third in the nation for car thefts. According to the Insurance Information Institute, or III, car thefts increased in all of the top ten states ranked by total car thefts.
Meanwhile, a state traffic safety data analyst told The Center Square that prior to 2021 there was “so few” police pursuit pedestrian fatalities that they weren't publicly released along with other traffic metrics.
During the March 22 media availability, Dhingra claimed that according to the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, or WASPC, Texas was ranked number one for car thefts.
“I can guarantee you they did not change the pursuit language or policy or the police accountability policy,” Dhingra said. “So, beliefs aside, I think focusing on data would be very helpful.”
However, according to III, Texas ranks at second for car thefts at 105,015. California comes in first with twice as many at 202,685.
In an email to The Center Square, WASPC Communications Director Barbara Smith wrote that she had “no idea what Dhingra was talking about” regarding the association stating Texas was ranked highest in car thefts.
Additionally, California and Texas have significantly higher populations than Washington. California has the most residents with 39.24 million, Texas second with 29.53 million.
Washington’s 7.73 million resident makes it the 13th most populous state.
In addition to ranking third nationally in total car thefts, Washington experiences more car thefts than 10 states with higher populations. Those states include Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, New Jersey, and Virginia.
In terms of car thefts per capita, Washington ranks second behind Colorado, which experiences 7.32 thefts per 1,000 residents.
Dhingra’s Office did not respond to a request for comment.
Brett Davis contributed to this report.