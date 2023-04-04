(The Center Square) - Almost a decade after bi-state efforts to replace the I-5 bridge between Vancouver and Portland went down in flames, a Washington bill would take an important step forward in the process by authorizing tolls to fund the bridge.
While the bipartisan proposal via Senate Bill 5765 has drawn support for local governments as well as economic development advocates, the Washington Trucking Association, or WTA, is maintaining a neutral stance for now due to uncertainties over the bridge’s ultimate design and the potential added costs for freight.
WTA President Sheri Call told The Center Square that the organization is “kind of between a rock and a hard place. I know there’s a lot of support for tolling to garner federal funds but it kinds of puts our industry in a difficult position.”
In 2013, the Columbia River Crossing proposed replacing the existing century-old I-5 bridge. However, the plan failed after key Washington state lawmakers opposed it due to the inclusion of both tolling and light rail. Four years later, the Washington state legislature created a new joint Oregon-Washington legislative action committee, and the I-5 Bridge Replacement, or IBR, project started up in 2018.
In 2022, the Washington State Department of Transportation and Oregon State Department of Transportation, or ODOT, signed a memorandum of understanding, or MOU, assigning complete tolling control to ODOT.
SB 5765 authorizes tolling on the new I-5 bridge, but with stipulations that include:
- Tolls can only be imposed on the current and future I-5 bridges
- Tolls can’t be imposed on any section of Interstate 205 within Washington’s borders
- Tolls can’t be collected until WSDOT has received “satisfactory evidence” that there is sufficient federal funding to cover the project costs.
Both state transportation commissions would ultimately set the toll rate, which could be as low as $1.50 per trip or as high as $3.50 per trip.
Speaking in support of the bill at a March 30 public hearing in the Senate Transportation Committee, SB 5765 sponsor Sen. Marko Liias, D-Mukilteo, told colleagues that the tolls “make us competitive for federal funding.” The total project is estimated to cost $6 billion, with $1.2 billion of that paid for by toll revenue.
“Our relationship with Oregon…requires compromise and dialogue,” Liias said. “It’s really fun to cut ribbons and open projects it’s less fun to pay for them. But, it is really critical that we have balanced funding plans to get it done.”
Also in support of the bill was Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima, a bill cosponsor who told colleagues “we have recognized that there would be tolling on this bridge from its inception. This is something that needs to be done. We do need a new bridge there. We can argue about the design and how many lanes…and whether we put light rail on it or not. All of those things need to be decided, but we all know it needs to be tolled.”
While groups like Identity Clark County and the Port of Vancouver have also thrown their support behind the bill, Call said that their support for tolling is dependent on whether it impacts general purpose traffic and whether it adds new lane capacity.
Regardless, she said tolling "directly adds to the cost of freight movement. To what extent we don’t know."
However, she added that under the right circumstances such as a flat rate and added lanes to improve travel times, “a toll might be worth it for the industry. If we’re able to if we have more lanes and we can increase our efficiency, then there’s a trade-off.”
SB 5765 cleared the Senate Transportation Committee on April 3 and is currently in the Rules Committee.