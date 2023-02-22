(The Center Square) – The King County Sheriff’s Office has 120 open positions and County Councilmember Reagan Dunn hopes his latest motion brings back experienced deputies back.
Dunn is proposing a motion requesting King County Executive Dow Constantine to re-hire previously employed county workers who did not comply with the county's COVID-19 vaccination mandate. This came as a result of both King County and the City of Seattle dropping their respective COVID-19 vaccine requirements for city and county employees earlier this month.
The move was a result of Seattle and King County Public Health officials determining it was safe for employees to not require the vaccination as a result of King County’s high level of vaccination booster uptake and lower levels of community spread
“It is with my hope that this legislation will allow us to bring back a number of deputies that we lost because of the mandate — especially since these would be experienced, trained officers who could be quickly deployed back onto our streets,” Dunn said to The Center Square in an email.
An estimated 281 King County employees separated due to noncompliance with the vaccine mandate, according to the County Department of Human Resources. This included 33 in the sheriff's office, which is seeking to fill its open deputy positions.
“In addition to the 33 sheriff’s office employees who were fired because of the vaccination requirement, we know that the mandate caused many more deputies to transfer to other police departments or retire early,” Dunn said. “These were not employees that we could easily afford to lose during a time of record-level violent crime.”
Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs Executive Director Steve Strachan penned a letter on Feb. 2 stating that the association has seen more crime and lawlessness and a net loss of 600 officers from Washington state the past two years.
Strachan added that the future may see fewer people applying to serve in law enforcement, “leading to a downward spiral of reduced staffing, more reactive policing, less experienced supervisors and specialty unit personnel, less decompression time, more mandatory overtime, and on it goes.”
Dunn’s legislation was introduced to the King County Council on Feb. 21 and referred to the Committee of the Whole.