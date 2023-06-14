(The Center Square) – It is now up to Seattle voters to decide on a $970.3 million housing levy that was unanimously passed by the Seattle City Council and approved by Mayor Bruce Harrell.
The seven-year levy would support the development of over 3,100 affordable housing units throughout the city, if passed by voters. This includes rental units and homeownership opportunities.
The levy would set a tax rate of 45 cents per $1,000 in assessed value. The median homeowner in Seattle would pay approximately $383 a year, or nearly $32 a month.
The city expects the 2023 Housing Levy to serve more than 9,000 low-income people through more affordable housing options and providing direct assistance to prevent homelessness.
The current Seattle Housing Levy was approved in 2016 and is set to expire with the collection of 2023 property taxes. The city considers the levy the foundational revenue tool for developing and preserving affordable housing in the city.
In a fiscal note, city officials state that Seattle’s capacity to respond to the significant need for affordable housing would be sharply reduced starting in 2024 if the levy is not implemented.
“This is an investment in the health, resilience, and stability of our entire community — and I’m thrilled to send this proposal to the ballot for consideration by Seattle voters,” Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda said in a statement on June 13.
Rental production and preservation would receive the largest chunk of generated funds from the levy with $707.3 million. Specifically, funds would help the city acquire structures for affordable housing as well as preserve existing units.
Operating and maintenance services would be given $122.3 million, Seattle’s Homeownership Program would receive $50.7 million, administration would collect $60 million and housing preservation and stabilization initiatives would both be given up to $30 million each.
Since 1986, Seattle residents have approved five housing levies to support affordable housing throughout the city. The latest levy renewal would be up for vote on Nov. 7