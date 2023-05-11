(The Center Square) – It's a difficult task but Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers says expanding broadband coverage to rural areas is critical in closing the "digital divide."
During an Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee hearing scrutinizing billions of dollars in broadband funding, McMorris Rodgers of Spokane delivered a critical but hopeful outlook on “closing the digital divide” by using federal funds to ensure broadband access to all.
“Supporting broadband access across our country’s large geographic area populated by diverse communities with varying needs is no simple task. Millions of Americans still lack access to fixed broadband services, despite our federal government spending tens of billions of dollars on broadband-related programs over the years,” said McMorris Rodgers in her opening remarks.
Last Congress the federal government, through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, allocated almost $65 billion for implementing broadband across the country. This funding is in addition to nearly $8 billion spent each year by the FCC through the Universal Service Fund.
Lawmakers at this committee hearing focused on “ensuring these resources are truly going to help the unserved communities that need them most while minimizing risks of waste, fraud, and abuse.”
“Rather than simply assuming the solution is spending more money and standing up new programs, we need to step back and take a hard look at how we’ve spent the funds we’ve already invested and what lessons we can learn,” McMorris Rodgers continued, before putting a local touch on a national issue. “As many of my constituents in rural Eastern Washington unfortunately know, millions of Americans still lack access to this essential service.”
The concerns come on the heels of a report Wednesday from the Government Accountability Office, or GAO, auditing the efficacy of federal telecommunications spending for broadband access.
The report calls out a multitude of issues.
The opening paragraph notes that “Federal broadband efforts are fragmented and overlapping, with more than 133 funding programs administered by 15 agencies. Among these programs, 25 have broadband as their main purpose, and 13 of those programs overlap because they can each be used for the purpose of broadband deployment,” before going on to highlight that “no current national strategy exists to provide clear roles, goals, objectives, and performance measures to synchronize the numerous interagency coordination efforts.”
McMorris Rodgers said the governmental plan's lack of focus needs rectifying
“Surely, we all share the goal of closing the digital divide in the fastest, most efficient, and effective way possible,” continued McMorris Rodgers in the hearing. “Assessing dozens of programs and identifying opportunities to harmonize them can be challenging, but it is necessary to maximize our return on investment and ensure taxpayer dollars are spent with accountability.”
The GAO report shared similar recommendations, calling on the Executive Office of the President to “develop and implement a national broadband strategy [that] include[s] clear roles, goals, objectives, and performance measures to support better management of fragmented, overlapping federal broadband programs and synchronize coordination efforts.”
The report said President Joe Biden's office was considering whether a national strategy was warranted.