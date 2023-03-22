(The Center Square) – The Spokane School district will vote Wednesday on an expected $1 million dollar settlement option from the vape manufacturer Juul.
The school district voted to join the lawsuit last fall after a study found that 25% of 10th graders in the school district had tried vaping within the last 30 days, a 4% increase over the state average at the time.
“Juul made their bed and now they are having to lie in it,” said Gregory Conley of the American Vapor Manufacturers Association.
“The company made a number of mistakes that they are accounting for, but we should not lose sight of the fact that youth vaping has fallen sharply over the last three years,” continued Conley, “And that vaping remains a far less hazardous alternative for adult smokers.”
Conley noted that Juul has already settled many similar lawsuits with school districts nationwide, and that all of the mitigation they’re agreeing to in the settlement the company is already doing, except he noted, cutting settlement checks.
When asked if he saw any parallels between litigation with tobacco companies in the past, Conley said, “The similarity between the two is that you had state governments see a prime opportunity to bring money into state coffers,” before adding “The major difference between the two is that the tobacco industry actually lied about their products.”
The school board will meet Wednesday afternoon and immediately adjourn into a closed door executive session to discuss the potential litigation and settlement.
More information can be found on the Spokane School Board’s website.