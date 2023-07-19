(The Center Square) – The Seattle City Council has passed a series of bills that will update its maritime and industrial policies to create an estimated 35,000 jobs over the next 20 years.
Seattle's current maritime and industrial policies are over 35 years old, with industrial-zoned land taking up 12% of the city, while bringing in 30% of revenue, according to the Port of Seattle.
"Seattle has thrived with strong maritime and industrial sectors, and this meaningful update to the industrial lands policy ensures we are protecting the thousands of living-wage union jobs in these sectors while also taking advantage of new opportunities for thoughtful growth," Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a statement following the ordinances' passage on July 18.
The package of ordinances passed out of the city council creates three new industrial zones: maritime, manufacturing and logistics; industry and innovation; and urban industrial.
Maritime, manufacturing and logistics zones are intended to help prevent big box retailers or mini-storage facilities from being built within.
Industry and innovation zones aim to create employment opportunities through the construction of multi-story buildings that combine industrial businesses with other employment opportunities.
The urban industrial zone allows housing and retail space to be built within. Housing capacity is expected to add an estimated 2,000 units. Rezoning industrial lands to mixed-use zones is also expected to create an additional 880 housing units in the new urban industrial zones outside of the manufacturing industrial centers, according to the ordinance.
The housing units will be dedicated to affordable housing and could generate an estimated $19.5 million in Mandatory Housing Affordability funds, according to the ordinance.
During the public comment period in the council meeting, International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 19 Union Member Carlin Smith expressed concern with building more housing in Seattle's industrial area, saying it is unsafe.
"These places are not friendly to pedestrians walking dogs or staring at their phones while a 40-foot or 53-foot container rounds a corner, hops a curve and hurts somebody," Smith said. "This actually happened in front of our union hall not that long ago."
Seattle Port Commissioner Fred Felleman said the industrial lands package protects neighboring communities of the industrial area by creating separation from heavy industries and associated truck traffic through the new zonings.
A few Seattle residents that live on floating vessels said their community was not acknowledged under the ordinances. Mauri Shuler, president of the Lake Union Liveaboard Association, represents Seattle's residential community that consists of sailboats, yachts and houseboats. She requested the city create a maritime commission to represent floating residences that she claims are not being included in the city's housing stock.
The passed ordinances now go to Harrell for his signature. They take effect 90 days after enactment.