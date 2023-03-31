(The Center Square) – Legislation amended earlier this week in a House committee to make drug possession in Washington state a misdemeanor rather than a gross misdemeanor drew sharply different responses from Gov. Jay Inslee and Rep. Dan Griffey, R-Allyn, although both agreed the bill should include a punishment aspect.
Senate Bill 5536 passed the Senate earlier this month. The version of the bill tweaked by the House Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry Committee addresses the state Supreme Court’s February 2021 decision in State v. Blake that struck down the statute that made possession of controlled substances a class C felony and removed any criminal penalties for prosecution.
Later that year, the Legislature established a simple misdemeanor penalty for possession, but it is set to expire on July 1.
“But we do need a sanction, I believe, a criminal sanction for those who refuse to accept treatment,” Inslee, a Democrat, said during a Thursday afternoon press conference from the Capitol Campus in Olympia.
Inslee indicated no preference for either a misdemeanor or gross misdemeanor in any permanent fix lawmakers may send him.
“And I am open to different ways between a gross misdemeanor, misdemeanor; I will accept either one,” he said. “But we do need to have some sanction, so I’ll look forward to what the Legislature produces and puts on my desk. We do need a bill in this regard though.”
Griffey’s response to the revised version of the Blake bill was more strident.
“I can't overstate my disappointment in the bill that came out of the Community Safety, Justice, and Reentry Committee,” he said in a Thursday news release. “If this bill makes it to the Governor in its current form and is signed into law, we are dooming those with Substance Use Disorder (SUD), the first responders called to save their lives and our future generations. Make no mistake, people will die if this becomes law.”
The latest version of the bill does away with the carrot-and-stick approach police and prosecutors want, Griffey said.
“This version of the bill includes so many substantial changes, including making knowing possession of a controlled substance a misdemeanor which essentially removes the stick,” he said.
Some of the other changes in the bill include the establishment of a pretrial diversion program requiring defendants diagnosed with substance abuse disorder to complete treatment to have a court dismiss possession charges.
It would also eliminate escalating sentences for those who don’t comply with treatment options.
Per the bill, convictions can be automatically vacated if an individual shows proof of completion of a treatment program.
Engrossed Second Substitute Senate Bill 5536, as it now known, is scheduled for a 9 a.m. public hearing on Saturday before the House Committee on Appropriations.
The bill is scheduled for executive session before the same committee at 9 a.m. on April. 4.
Because the bill was amended by House members after it passed the Senate, the bill will have to be sent back to the Senate to reconcile changes after the full House votes on the legislation.