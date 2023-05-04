(The Center Square) – Washington was ranked No. 29 in the nation in states where unemployment claims are increasing the most, according to a study released Thursday by WalletHub.
The personal finance website compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia by looking at changes in unemployment claims for several key benchmark weeks, as well as taking into account the number of claims per 100,000 people in the labor force.
Per the WalletHub study, there were 33 unemployment claims per 100,000 people in Washington.
"Overall, Washington ranks in the second half for the increase in unemployment claims," WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez emailed The Center Square. "The state registered over 15% fewer unemployment insurance initial claims in the past week compared to the same week of 2019, and a drop of more than 9% in the latest week compared to the week before."
That bodes relatively well for the Evergreen State, economically speaking, according to Gonzalez.
"These figures are a good sign for the state's economy and for residents, especially in light of the current high inflation and the threat of a potential recession," she explained.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve Board announced another increase to interest rates – the tenth rate hike since March 2022 – in its bid to bring inflation under control, with central bankers lifting rates to a range of 5% to 5.25%, a level not seen since the summer of 2007.
Patrick Connor, the Washington state director for the National Federation of Independent Business, had a different take.
"It's a bit surprising that Washington is in the middle of the pack for unemployment claims according to WalletHub," he said in an email to The Center Square. "One should expect a much better rating if our state's Employment Security Department has actually resolved the rampant COVID-era fraud that sent at least $650 million in benefits to ineligible applicants across the globe."
In the spring of 2020, during the height of the pandemic, state officials acknowledged that between $550 million to $650 million in unemployment benefits were likely stolen.
An April 2021 audit by the state said the amount stolen from ESD could be as high as $1.1 billion.
"The number of claims filed should have plummeted year-over-year if supposed security enhancements and improved review processes have in fact been implemented," Connor concluded.
The Center Square reached out to ESD for comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication.
Per the WalletHub report, the 10 states where unemployment claims are increasing the most are:
1. Kentucky
2. Massachusetts
3. New Hampshire
4. Colorado
5. Virginia
6. Alaska
7. Iowa
8. California
9. Oregon
10. Minnesota
The 10 states where unemployment claims are increasing the least are:
51. Delaware
50. New York
49. Wyoming
48. Arkansas
47. Maryland
46. Maine
45. Mississippi
44. South Carolina
43. Ohio
42. Montana