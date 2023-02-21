(The Center Square) – Washington came in at No. 28 in a ranking of property taxes by state released by WalletHub on Tuesday.
To determine its rankings the personal finance website examined the real estate tax rate, annual taxes on average-priced homes, the median home value, and annual taxes on that home in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The higher the ranking, the lower property tax rate.
According to the study, the Evergreen State’s effective real estate tax sits at 0.94%, while the annual taxes on a $244,900 home – the median home value in the U.S. as of 2021 – cost residents $2,311. The average median home value in Washington is $397,600, with annual taxes on a home priced at the state median value being $3,752.
WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez delved into Washington’s No. 28 ranking.
“Washington ranks in the middle of the pack in terms of real estate property tax rates,” she told The Center Square via email. “The ranking is mostly due to the fact that the effective tax rate in the state is less than 1%.”
It wasn’t all good news for taxpayers, Gonzalez noted, owing to high home prices in Washington.
“However, Washington's median home value is almost double that of the median home value at a national level,” she explained. “In fact, the state's median home value is the fifth highest in the country. This puts the annual taxes paid on a home priced at the median state value at almost $4,000, the 10th largest amount nationwide.”
Washington’s Pacific Northwest neighbors fared somewhat better on WalletHub’s list.
Oregon placed just ahead of Washington at No. 27, while Idaho came in at No. 14.
The five states where real estate property taxes are lowest are Hawaii, Alabama, Colorado, Nevada and Louisiana. The five states where real estate property taxes are highest are New Jersey, Illinois, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Vermont.