(The Center Square) – With economic storm clouds gathering, Washington state ranks as the 16th worst state in the nation in terms of decreasing unemployment claims, according to a study released Thursday by WalletHub.
The personal finance website determined its rankings by comparing all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on changes in unemployment claims for several benchmark weeks, as well as the number of claims per 100,000 people in the labor force.
WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez expanded on Washington’s No. 36 overall ranking in the category of biggest week-over-week decrease in unemployment claims and the Evergreen State’s No. 35 ranking in terms of the number of unemployment claims per 100,000 people in the labor force.
“Washington ranks in the bottom twenty states for the decrease in unemployment claims,” she told The Center Square in an email. “In fact, the state had almost 17% more unemployment insurance initial claims last week, compared to the same week in 2022.”
“Compared to the week before, the number of unemployment claims this past week was less than 1% smaller,” Gonzalez continued.
That could be a sign of rough economic times ahead, she noted.
“These are indications that Washington is starting to see the effects of high inflation and of the looming threat of a recession,” Gonzalez concluded.
Inflation is currently 6% and the recent fall of Silicon Valley Bank has only exacerbated fears of a recession.
Washington fared better than its Pacific Northwest neighbors. WalletHub ranked Oregon No. 49 and Idaho No. 41.
The 10 states and state designate where unemployment claims are decreasing the most:
1. Kentucky
2. Oklahoma
3. Maryland
4. Delaware
5. District of Columbia
6. South Dakota
7. New Mexico
8. Alabama
9. New Hampshire
10. Kansas
The 10 states where unemployment claims are decreasing the least:
51. Indiana
50. Massachusetts
49. Oregon
48. Ohio
47. Illinois
46. Minnesota
45. Colorado
44. Alaska
43. New Jersey
42. California