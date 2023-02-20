(The Center Square) – Amazon will require its employees to work from its offices at least three days per week starting May 1, which in turn could boost local businesses in Downtown Seattle.
The announcement was made in a letter to all employees by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on Feb. 17. Jassy said the Amazon senior leadership team made the decision after finding that the company’s culture is strengthened when employees work in the office together and collaborating is more effective when done in person.
The Amazon CEO added that he is optimistic that the return to offices will help businesses located around Amazon headquarter locations in the Puget Sound, including in Downtown Seattle.
“Our communities matter to us, and where we can play a further role in helping them recover from the challenges of the last few years, we’re excited to do so,” Jassy said in the letter to Amazon employees.
The announcement came less than a month after Amazon announced it was not renewing its lease for its occupancy of the West 8th Tower, which is a block away from the company’s headquarters in Seattle.
“We are always evaluating our office footprint and have decided to let go of Port 99 at the conclusion of the lease this April,” Amazon Spokesperson Zack Goldsztejn previously said to The Center Square in an email. “This change is a result of the new way our employees work.”
Goldsztejn added that about 2,000 employees would be moved into available spaces the company has across its Puget Sound headquarters.
The Downtown Seattle Association’s downtown recovery report showed that the return to office rate is at 43% of 2019 worker foot traffic in January 2023. The association said the month represented the second-highest level of daily worker traffic with more than 68,000 since the start of the pandemic.
Seattle Metro Chamber President Rachel Smith said in a statement that Amazon’s new requirement for its employees will help reinvigorate the downtown area. However, she urged city officials to work to address public safety concerns in the district in order to see more workers return to their offices in Downtown Seattle.
Through the first month of 2023, the Downtown Seattle District has the most cases of violent crimes in the city with 30, according to Seattle Police Department statistics.