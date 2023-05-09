(The Center Square) – The Spokane County Conservation Futures program has received $2.25 million in direct financing from the Spokane County Treasurer’s Office, which will go towards the purchase of 102.7 acres in the Dishman Hills conservation area.
“Adding the MacPhee Property to the Dishman Hills conservation area will be a win for the public who enjoys exploring this accessible trail network. Conservation Futures has long been a great partner of our Local Direct Investment program. I am pleased that the Treasurer’s Office could play a role in bringing this property into public use,” said Treasurer of Spokane County Michael Baumgartner in a statement Monday.
The financing, which will be repaid over a three year term, is secured by property taxes levied for the Conservation Futures program.
At their current rate those taxes, instantiated by voters in a 1994 ballot measure, amount to $3.60 per 10,000 of assessed home value, or approximately $14.40 per home in the county at current median home prices, according to Redfin data.
According to the Conservation Futures Program website, “as of October 2022, the Conservation Futures Program has acquired and preserved over 9,524 acres managed and / or owned by Spokane County, City of Spokane, and City of Cheney.”
Funds for this purchase come from the nearly $1.7 billion Spokane Public Investment Fund, which invests public funds locally that are “offered at competitive interest rates, bringing projects to completion at a cost savings to taxpayers.”
Another of those local investments included the $30 million terminal expansion project at Spokane International Airport, as previously reported by The Center Square.