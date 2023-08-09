(The Center Square) – The Washington State Department of Transportation is calling for hundreds of millions of dollars to update dilapidated rest stops statewide.
According to a draft 2023 Safety Rest Area Strategic Plan release at the end of last month, WSDOT says it needs between $375 million and $525 million to renovate or replace what it calls Safety Rest Areas over the next 15 years. The cost estimate assumes replacing 20 of the 47 total locations and performing smaller updates on the rest, said Barbara LaBoe with WSDOT communications.
Most of Washington’s rest stops were built betwee 1967 to 1974, according to the department’s website, meaning that by 2031, more than half of the sites will be at least 50 years old. Close to 87% of the state’s rest stops are in “critical condition.”
“Critical condition means that a large portion of the systems exhibit significant deterioration,” LaBoe explained. “Potential for building closure is high.”
The draft plan introduces the idea of piloting new site designs, including urban locations with limited RV parking, more safety features, and expanded commercial truck parking and exclusive facilities, according to the department's website. It establishes criteria to evaluate each rest stop, and offers possible strategies and next steps.
The plan also includes different focus areas like safety, financial sustainability, customer experience, truck parking and resiliency. Goals also include “diversity, equity and inclusion” and workforce development, according to the draft plan.
WSDOT hopes rest stop improvements will increase driver safety.
"A 2023 Washington State University study indicated that SRA have reduced 2.94 crashes per rest area," the draft report reads. An appendix in the report goes into some detal on the WSU study.
The department is also considering steps to increase user safety at rest stops, including more security, better lighting and more resources for human trafficking victims.
“Concerns such as illegal parking, aggressive panhandling, drug use, prostitution, illegal disposal of trash and waste, vandalism, verbal abuse, domestic disturbances and human trafficking have been identified,” the draft plan reads. “People do not feel safe in some rest area locations.”
Homelessness has brought threats of violence, long-term RV parking and encampments to some rest stops.
“Homelessness is a systemic, nationwide issue,” the draft plan reads. “In Seattle, encampments average 33 medical responses and five fire responses per day and two reports of gunfire per week.”
WSDOT is considering addressing the issue with stricter parking enforcement, an increased presence of Washington State Patrol troopers and more outreach to homeless people at the sites. It has partnered with the WSP, the Washington State Department of Commerce and the nonprofit Volunteers of America on the matter.
The department is asking for public comment on the draft plan by Aug. 30. Residents can do so via an online survey, by phone, by mail or by email.
WSDOT will release the final plan this fall, LaBoe said.