(The Center Square) – The Washington House has released a proposed $8.34 billion capital budget for the 2023-2025 biennium, which would spend hundreds of millions on subsidized housing and mental health facilities.
House Capital Budget Committee Ranking Minority Member Mike Steele, R-Chelan, described the budget in a statement as “one of the most bipartisan efforts in Olympia,” adding that the budget “bolsters communities, encourages economic growth, and makes wise investments for the future of our state.”
Roughly half of the capital budget would be funded with the sale of new general obligation bonds, while the other half would be paid for by federal funds, other state funding sources, and the reversion of existing bonds.
Some of the major expenditures include $400 million for the Housing Trust Fund, which builds or maintains affordable housing units throughout the state. The budget also sets aside $613 million to build a new 350-bed Western State Hospital building, while $211 million would fund Behavioral Health Capacity grants intended to treat substance use disorder and youth mental health.
Also included in the budget is $400 million from the Public Works Assistance Account for the Public Works Board, or PWB, for infrastructure project grants. The $400 million represents the amount sought by PWB, which hopes to finally maintain a fully funded account after repeated raids by the Legislature. The budget also contains $25 million for the Community Economic Revitalization Board, which funds local government public infrastructure intended to bolster economic development.
The Senate unveiled its capital budget last week, which would spend $7.9 billion over the biennium.
The proposed House capital budget received a March 28 public hearing in the Capital Budget Committee and is scheduled for a March 30 committee vote.