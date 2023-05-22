(The Center Square) – Camp Hope – the controversial homeless encampment in the east central district of Spokane – saw two separate visits from the Spokane Fire Department to put out blazes this weekend.
The encampment, which the City of Spokane recently got a court order to evict individuals from, is still inhabited by multiple individuals living in tents and RVs.
Peaking at an estimated 600 individuals, the camp's numbers have been in decline. According to the most recent May 11th report from the Washington State Department of Transportation, the number of people living at the property has fallen to an estimated 27 individuals inhabiting 20 tents and 7 RV's, and no remaining vehicles.
That decline was not enough to stop two RVs from catching fire this weekend.
According to a news release from the Spokane Fire Department, Friday evening before 7 pm, they "received a report of an RV on fire in Camp Hope from campers and staff."
"The closest Spokane Fire Department company responded and arrived within two minutes of dispatch, reporting smoke showing from a medium-sized RV in the southwest corner of the camp. Firefighters were forced to cut fencing manually to gain access to the fire," the release continued.
Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze within 8 minutes of arriving on the scene.
During the investigation that followed, it was determined that not only was the adult male occupant of the RV asleep when the fire started, were it not for the quick work of a security guard, he would most likely not have survived.
"An observant security guard noticed the heavy smoke from the trailer and was able to open the door to rescue the adult male occupant. Both the occupant and the security guard reported seeing heavy fire above the occupant's head that was rolling toward the rear of the trailer when they crawled out. The occupant only had seconds before a flashover of the space occurred--and most likely, both would have been killed," the investigation concluded.
The cause of the fire was an overloaded circuit powered by a small generator.
The second fire occurred shortly before 6 am on Saturday morning and saw a similar response time, with Spokane Fire Department arriving within 4 minutes of the call "to encounter a heavily engulfed RV fire that spread to an adjacent detached garage."
"Battling the fire proved highly challenging due to the hazardous hoarder conditions that impeded their progress. Fortunately, upon investigation, it was revealed that three individuals had been residing inside the RV and had narrowly escaped the engulfing flames," according to the news release by the Fire Department.
One adult male suffered minor injuries during the fire and was transported to a hospital by ambulance for additional care.
The timeline for the City removing the rest of the occupants from Camp Hope remains unclear, but until then, the Spokane Fire Department "urges residents to maintain a safe living environment, free from clutter and excess materials, to minimize fire risks and enhance overall safety."