(The Center Square) – A superior court judge has come down on the side of the City of Spokane in a recent ruling about the city’s most famous homeless encampment, in the east central neighborhood.
“The judge’s ruling takes us one step closer to restoring the health and safety of everyone in that neighborhood and establishing a firm expectation for those staying at the camp that it is closing by a date certain,” said Mayor Nadine Woodward in a statement Friday. “The closure plan will include the availability of services to those in an indoor environment with a bed and regular meals.”
The ruling said that the encampment, colloquially known as Camp Hope, “has become a public health and safety hazard” declaring it a nuisance, and has ordered the state to work with city officials to clear the property.
This decision comes a week after a fire and explosion at the encampment left two injured. This caused the city to seek a court order to force the state’s hand, after giving the state “several months notice and opportunity to voluntarily abate the property.”
In the complaint, the city alleges the state “failed to stop the drug and criminal activity that is robbing this neighborhood of their peace and quiet enjoyment.”
Camp occupants were “knowingly and maliciously threatening neighbors with bodily injury, property damage, and other acts intended to threaten neighbors’ physical or mental health or safety,” the complaint said. It called attention to refuse, litter, debris, and fire hazards that “recklessly place other structures in danger of destruction or damage.”
The City of Spokane announced the ruling Friday via its official Twitter account, leading retired police officer Brian Breen to ask, “Well, ok so how is the City going to abate this nuisance property?”
The planning process for clearing Camp Hope had dragged out for months prior to the ruling.
The city does not have a firm closure date as of yet, but says planning meetings will begin as early as next week.
The judge scheduled a hearing for April 19 to review the outcome of those meetings, and whatever closure plan the city settles on by that date.