(The Center Square) – A new fire station in Bellevue will begin construction following two years of delays stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bellevue’s Fire Station 10 is estimated to cost $32 million to construct, according to the city. Groundbreaking for the station located just north of McCormick Park will begin on March 22, with construction to begin “later this month or in early April.” The city expects construction to finish by spring 2025.
This will be Bellevue’s first new fire station in 29 years. Firefighters at Station 10 will be able to respond quickly to calls in the city’s “vertical neighborhoods” in the downtown area.
“High-rise apartment and condominium complexes downtown and going up in BelRed make it harder for firefighters to continue to respond to calls within the department’s target of four minutes, from time of call to the arrival of the first unit,” the city said in a press release. “Traffic congestion, other incidents and the additional time required to move staff and equipment up 60+ stories can slow response.”
Bellevue Fire Station 10 will be a two-story, approximately 20,000-foot building suitable to fit multiple fire engines. It features solar and groundwater heating and cooling. A surrounding wetland on the property will be restored and many trees on the site will be preserved during construction. The city added that new trees will be planted to help screen the station from houses in the surrounding neighborhood.
The city’s fire department has made other efforts to be more eco-friendly since the beginning of the year. This includes purchasing its first electric-powered fire engine. Bellevue joins the city of Redmond as the first two agencies in Washington state to own an electric-powered fire engine.