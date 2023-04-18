(The Center Square) – A House committee hearing Tuesday afternoon on legislation that would authorize the Department of Corrections to acquire and dispense abortion medications in Washington state saw people make their case for and against the controversial legislation.
On April 4, Gov. Jay Inslee announced that the state had stocked up on three years’ worth of mifepristone, the first pill in a two-drug medication abortion regimen, pending the outcome of a federal lawsuit in Texas brought by anti-abortion groups. The 30,000 generic pills cost the state nearly $1.3 million.
On April 7, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled the U.S. Food and Drug Administration improperly approved mifepristone more than two decades ago. A few hours later, a federal judge in Washington state ordered the FDA to not roll back its approval of the abortion drug, siding with a coalition of Democratic attorneys general in 17 states and the District of Columbia who challenged dispensing restrictions.
Amid the two opposite federal rulings that could determine the future of abortion pills in the nation, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito placed a hold that lasts until Wednesday night on the lower court ruling that restricts access to mifepristone.
Those in favor of Senate Bill 5768 framed the issue in terms of body autonomy and health care in Washington state.
“As part of a decades-long strategy to control people’s bodies and medical decisions, anti-abortion activists are pushing for a nationwide abortion ban by handpicking a judge to issue a ruling that could severely compromise access to medicational abortion,” Nicole Kern, government relations manager at Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, told the House Appropriations Committee.
She went on to say, “Let’s be clear: mifepristone is a safe and effective medication that has been used by more than 5 million Americans. This drug is used in more than half of all abortions in the U.S. and has a safety record of more than 99%.”
Jody Disney, representing the League of Women Voters of Washington, agreed.
“Our position supports access to health care for all residents, including abortion as part of reproductive health care,” she said. “This timely bill secures access to medication with a 20-year-plus safety profile in the United States and a decade prior in Europe.”
Opponents of SB 5768 couched their take in terms of fiscal responsibility and the legislative process.
Concerned citizen Eric Pratt noted that abortion enjoys many legal protections in the state before making his main point.
“Let’s just be fair,” he said. “A lot of people just don’t want to pay for it. We don’t want our tax money used for it. This idea that we are going to allow stockpiling … seems a little reckless. And I don’t want my money or the public’s money going towards that, and I think that this committee should consider that before moving forward.”
The bill, if passed, is estimated to cost $1.6 million for the 2023-25 biennium and a total of $2.5 million over four years, according to its fiscal note. The revenue impact is estimated to be $475,000 per fiscal year with 10,000 doses to be distributed annually for three years at a base cost of $42.50 per pill plus a $5 surcharge.
Theresa Schrempp, a retired attorney living in Seattle, said the lawmakers are moving too fast on this legislation.
“Regardless of your views on abortion, no emergency exists that would justify passage of this bill, particularly on an expedited basis,” she said. “This is an example of fearmongering at its worst at taxpayers’ expense. Rushed legislation results in bad legislation, and this is bad legislation.”
SB 5768 is schedule for executive session before the same committee at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.