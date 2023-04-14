(The Center Square) – Spring has hopefully sprung, and that means the start of road maintenance season in Spokane County. Here's an overview of what Spokane County Public Works will be doing with the more than $22.3 million in maintenance and preservation budget.
With 2531 centerline miles, or 5097 lane miles, of roads to look after, Spokane County Road Maintenance and Operations Administrator Andy Schenk and his team have their work cut out for them.
"I talk lane miles versus centerline miles because lane miles is actually the amount of work that we have to do. For every mile of road, we have at least two miles we have to maintain," said Schenk in a presentation Spokane County Public Works made to the Spokane County Board of County Commissioners.
Those 5097 lane miles can be divided up into 2835 lane miles of paved roads, 1963 lane miles of gravel roads, and 299 lane miles of what the county calls graded or unimproved roads, which consist of things that don't quite make the cut for a fully-maintained gravel road such as access and utility roads.
That $22.3 million budget figure earlier can be split further into two categories, approximately $13.7 million for maintenance and $8.6 million for preservation.
Schenk noted during the presentation that, on average, 15% of the maintenance budget is spent on spring maintenance activities, and approximately 75% of the preservation budget is spent during summer months.
He went on to say that as the temperatures warm, patching potholes and doing asphalt maintenance becomes more effective and lasts longer.
"We do patch potholes year-round, but now that the weather is warming up and we have hot mix, we'll concentrate first on the deeper potholes," Schenk said before noting that the hot mix at the asphalt plant just became available earlier this week.
The bulk of the work will be gravel road grading in the spring.
Weather permitting, gravel roads with high volumes of traffic are re-graded five times yearly, three times in the spring and twice in the fall. Roads with lower volumes of traffic may be re-graded less frequently.
The process takes place between mid-March to mid-May, depending on the weather. Each grading cycle takes approximately two weeks.
In 2023, approximately $730,000 will be spent on resurfacing 15 lane miles of gravel roads, with an additional $225,000 spent on gravel stabilization.
Transition to summer preservation activities will happen sometime in May, which is where the bulk of this year's funds will be spent.