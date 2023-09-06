(The Center Square) – State transportation commissions from Washington, Oregon and California will meet next week to discuss multiple topics, including the impacts of vehicle electrification and other new technology on West Coast transportation infrastructure.
Commissioners from the three states will convene Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 12-13, at the University of Oregon in Eugene.
Among the featured speakers, Nico Larco, executive director of the university’s Urbanism Next program, will outline the current and future impacts of transportation-related technology at federal, state, and local levels.
Commissioners are also slated to hear from Allie Kelly, executive director of The Ray, regarding “The Ray Highway” and efforts to transform highways into “net-zero” systems using renewable energy while supporting safety and decarbonization efforts.
Based in Atlanta, Georgia, The Ray is a non-profit organization that advocates placing electricity-generating solar panels on empty roadside land at interstate exits nationwide. Potentially, that could annually generate up to 36 terawatts of energy valued at $4 billion and capable of powering 12 million electric vehicles, according to The Ray website. Along with Georgia, Oregon is among a handful of U.S. states currently exploring the potential of such “solar highways.”
Other topics of discussion planned next week include:
- FEDERAL TRANSPORTATION FUNDING – Presenters from the Federal Highway Administration will discuss discretionary grants, possible changes that each state might see in its own transportation system, and ways the three states could collectively pursue federal funding.
- ROAD USAGE CHARGING – officials will talk about reasons for considering pay-per-mile programs which aim to offset the loss of gas tax revenue as vehicles become more fuel efficient and transition to electric power. Oregon has already implemented a voluntary road usage charge program while Washington and California continue to research RUC programs.
- WEST COAST TRANSPORTATION NETWORK PLAN – Washington State Transportation Commission executive director Reema Griffith and senior policy analyst Paula Reeves will discuss Washington’s legislative directive, RCW.47.04.280, to explore long-term planning of an integrated, multi-modal system that addresses goals of economic vitality, preservation, safety, mobility, environment and health, and stewardship.
- CLIMATE AND ELECTRIFICATION – Transportation and environmental officials from the three states will each address climate challenges related to vehicle emissions and freight shipping.
The Washington State Transportation Commission has met periodically with its colleagues in California and Oregon since 2009 to discuss common issues affecting the West Coast, but next week’s session will be the first in-person meeting since 2019. The meeting, which is open to the public, is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday and 8:15 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at the University of Oregon’s Erb Memorial Union in Eugene.
For a meeting agenda or more information about the Washington State Transportation Commission, visit wstc.wa.gov.