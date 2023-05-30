(The Center Square) - Washington state’s property tax ranking is slightly worse than it was in 2022, according to a Tax Foundation report released May 30.
Independent tax policy nonprofit the Tax Foundation ranked states based on their approach to state property taxes as part of its ongoing deep dive into its 2023 State Business Tax Climate Index.
Washington ranked 22nd in 2023, down from 21st the previous year. The Evergreen State’s decreasing ranking seems to be a trend, as Washington ranked 18th in 2021 and 17th in 2020.
The 2023 State Business Tax Climate Index evaluates state and local taxes on real and personal property, net worth, and asset transfers. The property tax component accounts for 15% of each state’s overall index score.
States can better attract business investment when they maintain competitive real property tax rates and avoid harmful taxes on tangible personal property, intangible property, wealth, and asset transfers, according to the Tax Foundation.
The states with the best scores on the property tax component this year were Indiana, New Mexico, Idaho, Delaware, and Nevada. States with the worst scores on this component are Connecticut, New York, Vermont, Maine, Massachusetts, and New Jersey, plus the District of Columbia.
Taxes on real, personal, and utility property accounted for almost 39% of all taxes paid by businesses to state and local governments in fiscal year 2021, according to the Council on State Taxation.
Republicans in the Washington State Legislature have pushed for more broad-based tax relief, including lowering the state's portion of the property tax, for the past few years.
House Bill 1483, introduced in the House by Rep. Ed Orcutt, would provide property tax relief by reducing both parts of the state school levies. The bill is currently in the House Finance Committee.
Democrats have been reluctant to cut property taxes.
“I don’t think that we want to do broad-based cuts that accrue tax benefits to the wealthiest who don’t need that benefit,” Democrat Majority Leader Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon, D-Burien, said earlier this year about a property tax cut.