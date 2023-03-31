(The Center Square) - A bill moving through the Washington legislature is intended by supporters to prevent Washington law enforcement agencies and court system from enforcing other state’s abortion laws.
However, critics of House Bill 1469 sponsored by Rep. Drew Hansen, D-Bainbridge Island, that include law enforcement advocacy groups warn the bill could trigger retaliatory actions and lead to child trafficking.
During a March 30 public hearing in the Senate Ways and Means Committee, foster parent Gabriel Jacobs told legislators that under the bill “the cost to the taxpayers will be high but the cost to the families and the children will be much higher.”
The U.S. Constitution’s Article IV, the “Extradition Clause,” says states are legally bound to return criminal suspects that have fled from another state where their alleged crime took place under a court warrant or subpoena.
HB 1469 would make it illegal for a Washington state court to issue a warrant or law enforcement agency to enforce or extradite anyone for violating another state’s law on abortion or “gender-affirming care” that are in contradiction of Washington’s laws. Business would also be prohibited from complying with record requests or subpoenas for “protected health care service” information.
Hansen told House colleagues prior to a Feb. 28 floor vote that the bill doesn’t affect what happens in other states. “This bill says that other states will not be able to use Washington state courts or Washington state judicial process to enforce their laws restricting abortion or gender affirming care. We will use every tool we have to protect abortion rights in this state.” The bill cleared that chamber in a 59-38 vote.
Opponents of HB 1469 have cited numerous issues with the proposal. Amongst them is the cost of implementation. Almost $1 million would be dedicated through the 2027-2029 biennium for the State Attorney General’s Office to enforce the law.
Conservative Ladies of Washington Founder Julie Barrett told Ways and Means that “when we disregard the laws of other states we can rest assured that legal battles will ensure, costing the taxpayers of Washington millions of dollars."
The legal implications have also drawn opposition from the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. Policy Director James McMahan told the House Civil Rights & Judiciary at a Jan. 24 public hearing that the bill would “place Washington’s law enforcement agencies in the middle of the abortion debate.”
He added that the bill as written could place officers in a “dangerous dilemma” if they were to encounter an out-of-state resident with active warrant for homicide if that state also classified abortion as homicide. “An officer here would not know if they were wanted by that state for a mass shooting or was involved in an abortion” and “does not know if they should take that person into custody.”
He also forcing officers to determine whether a warrant is in violation of HB 1469 “creates unnecessary challenges, complexities.”
Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, told colleagues on Feb. 28 that the bill could create a "tit-for-tat" situation with other states by refusing to enforce Washington state laws that contradict their own. "Other states may retaliate for us not recognizing their actions by not recognizing ours," he said.
Another aspect of the bill to draw criticism is how it handles parental rights, particularly within the context of other legislation proposed this session. One proposed amendment would have added language to the bill stating its intent “is to not undermine the relationship between a parent and a child and that the act is to be narrowly construed in that context.”
The amendment was opposed by bill sponsor Hansen and was ultimately rejected.
“It doesn’t change what Washington state has in place now,” Hansen said. “It just prevents other states from reaching into Washington state and using Washington state law and judicial process to enforce their own laws.”
Yet Barrett said that, when combined with legislation like Senate Bill 5599 allowing shelters to not report runaway youth to their parents, the bill would be “putting children at risk for trafficking. [It] allows children to come to Washington from other states without parental consent or even notification. It will be very easy for vulnerable children to be targeted and trafficked into Washington for irreversible surgeries and medication.”
HB 1469 is scheduled for an April 3 vote in the Ways and Means Committee.