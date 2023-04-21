(The Center Square) – Washington state’s capital budget looks to be a done deal.
On Friday, House and Senate leaders announced their final agreement on the $8.9 billion capital budget that is expected to be passed by both chambers by Sunday, the last day of the legislative session.
The capital budget, Senate Bill 5200, allocates money for the acquisition and maintenance of fixed assets such as state buildings, public schools, higher education facilities, public lands, parks and more.
Lawmakers from both parties highlighted the bipartisan nature of the capital budget agreement.
“This budget makes historic and record-setting progress on so many of the big issues facing our state – housing affordability, educating our future workforce, addressing our climate crisis, and so much more,” Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah, vice chair of the Senate Ways & Means Committee, said in a news release. “Legislators from both parties and both chambers came together to find the best ideas to meet the needs of Washingtonians, now and in years to come, and this is a fiscally responsible budget that will do a ton of good.”
Rep. Mike Steele, R-Chelan, ranking member of the House Capital Budget Committee, said similar in a news release.
“The capital budget is proof bipartisanship does exist in Olympia,” the lead Republican negotiator said. “I'm proud of what we've accomplished. This plan reflects key priorities that don't simply serve minority interests, but all of Washington state. This budget supports development, encourages economic vitality, and puts people to work, even in the smallest of communities.”
He went on to say, “Meaningful, long-lasting investments were made in community and infrastructure projects across the state. We also have big allotments for mental and behavioral health facilities, affordable housing – including homeownership opportunities for first-time, low-income buyers – and help for the unsheltered. Other sizeable allocations were made in youth and family services, higher education, natural resources, and big impact investments in K-12 school construction, including modernization projects for small, rural schools in need of updating and repair.”
Budget highlights include:
- Environmental protection: The budget uses $717 million raised by the auction of emissions allowances under the Climate Commitment Act to fund the improvement of floodplain improvements improve floodplain resilience, acquire and restore natural areas along Puget Sound, remove barriers to fish passage, and other Department of Ecology projects.
- Affordable housing: Nearly $694 million goes to housing, including $570 million for affordable housing and a record-setting $400 million for the Housing Trust Fund.
- Behavioral health: A new forensic hospital at Western State Hospital in Lakewood gets $613 million.
- K-12 school construction: $588.2 million goes to the school construction assistance program, which provides state funding for school buildings across the state. The School Seismic Safety Grant Program gets $40 million to retrofit or relocate schools in earthquake-prone areas or tsunami zones.