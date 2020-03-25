A medical unit from Fort Carson in Colorado is being deployed to the state of Washington to help health care workers treating patients of COVID-19.
More than 300 members from the 627th Hospital Center will be sent to Washington, one of the U.S. states hardest hit by the corona virus outbreak, Fort Collins announced Tuesday.
The unit will "provide supplemental routine and emergency medical support to community medical staffs, allowing them to focus their resources and efforts on detecting and treating patients believed to have been exposed to COVID-19," a news release said.
According to the Colorado Springs Gazette, the unit can establish a 148-bed hospital in customized tents or re-purposed civilian buildings.
Also Tuesday, the state Department of Health announced 248 cases. Washington now has 2,469 confirmed cases, including 123 deaths.
Most people who COVID-19 develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually the elderly and those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.