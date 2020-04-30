(The Center Square) – Washington added another 145,000 initial unemployment claims last week, six weeks after the onset of the coronavirus crisis.
The state has seen more than 857,000 total initial unemployment claims filed in that six week span, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s data.
Washington had 145,757 initial unemployment claims filed for the week ending April 25, up 62,282 claims from 83,475 the prior week.
More than 3.8 million Americans filed initial unemployment claims last week, bringing the six week total to 30.3 million initial claims.
“The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 12.4 percent for the week ending April 18, an increase of 1.5 percentage points from the previous week's revised rate,” the Department of Labor said in a news release. “This marks the highest level of the seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate in the history of the seasonally adjusted series.”
Washington will allow some recreational activities to resume next week, despite Gov. Jay Inslee saying Wednesday the state’s stay-at-home will extend past May 4.
The personal finance website WalletHub ranked Seattle as the hardest hit U.S. city in terms of unemployment for March, with an 86.9 percent year-over-year change in the unemployment rate.