(The Center Square) – Anita Azariah, vice chair of the Snohomish County Republican Party, is one of two Republican challengers to state Sen. June Robinson, D-Everett, in the 38th Legislative District that encompasses parts of Snohomish County, including Everett, Marysville, and Tulalip.
“It’s about community for me,” said Azariah, who lives in Everett, of her state Senate run, adding she doesn’t consider herself a politician so much as someone who wants to play a small part in making sure the region she calls home is well represented in the state Legislature.
Her campaign’s key issues are public safety, taxes, affordability, and human rights.
“Everett is really bad,” she said of crime that includes homelessness and drug abuse.
With a crime rate of 37 per 1,000 residents, Everett has one of the highest crime rates in America compared to all communities of all sizes, according to NeighborhoodScout, an online database of U.S. neighborhood analytics.
“People don’t fee safe,” Azariah said.
She favors police reform where it’s warranted, rather than defunding the police, as part of the solution to crime.
“Nobody should ever feel unsafe in their own home,” Azariah said.
On taxes, she noted this year’s budget surplus did not result in any general tax cuts.
Projected revenues for the 2021-23 budget exceeded expectations by at least $10.5 billion.
“They should have given us tax relief,” she said.
That may have helped with another key focus of her campaign: affordability, what with the cost of living rising on a variety of fronts during a time of record-breaking inflation.
“There’s a crisis,” Azariah said. “Food, energy, gas – everything is going up, up, up,” she noted.
On human rights, Azariah’s focus is on how best to deal with the challenge of homelessness.
“They need mental health assistance and drug rehabilitation to set them up on a pathway for success,” she said.
Azariah’s own pathway to a possible state Senate seat seems to be the next step in her political evolution.
She is a known quantity in local Republican circles, having hosted well-attended rallies against mask and vaccine mandates in Everett, as well as having assisted in organizing conservative protests at school board meetings around Snohomish County and rallies in Olympia, Washington’s capital, in support of police.
Her state Senate run is not her first foray into seeking elected office.
Last year, Azariah unsuccessfully ran for hospital commissioner against Jim Distelhorst, in a campaign that was not without controversy, with Azariah reportedly having promoted ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19, despite FDA warnings.
When asked about the matter, Azariah said, “I did not promote ivermectin as treatment, as I am not a physician. I used it when I had COVID, and it worked. I stated that I used ivermectin and within five days, I was better. The misinformation agenda was from the opposition saying that I am promoting it.”
Washington State Republican Chair Caleb Heimlich is excited about the prospects for GOP success in the legislative district.
“I think the 38th is a very intriguing Senate race,” he said.
He went on to note, “That Senate seat, there are two Republicans, Anita…and then Bernard Moody, so the party’s official position is we’re neutral there until after the primary, and we’ll kind of see who the voters prefer, Anita or Bernard. But I think in general, we’re in a pretty good position to pick that seat up this year.”
In the Senate race, incumbent Robinson will be seeking her first full term.
She was appointed in May 2020 to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of John McCoy. That November, she was elected to complete the remaining two years of McCoy’s terms, defeating career law enforcement officer Moody.
For Azariah, her Senate run goes back to her community and its future. It’s a point of view informed by being a single mother of three who immigrated to the U.S. from Pakistan after obtaining her master’s degrees in biology and social work.
In 1994, Azariah arrived in Snohomish County from her native country and has lived in the Edmonds and Everett areas ever since.
“I love this community,” she said. “It’s a beautiful community.”
Azariah wants it to stay that way.
“To me, it's about my next generations,” she said.
The primary election is on Aug. 2. The general election is on Nov. 8.