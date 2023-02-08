(The Center Square) – Car theft has been prominent throughout King and Pierce Counties so far this year with an average of 81 cars stolen per day.
Data from the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force showed that 1,603 vehicles were stolen in King County so far in 2023. Pierce County had 909 cases of stolen vehicles. There were 45,033 vehicles reported stolen statewide last year.
Seattle’s issue with vehicle theft has grown as well. The city’s 2022 crime report stated that its rate of vehicle motor theft is its highest in 15 years. The Northgate, Roosevelt/Ravenna, Queen Anne and Capitol Hill neighborhoods had the highest concentrations for motor vehicle theft in 2022. The city noted that 69% of stolen vehicles were recovered.
The top stolen vehicle make in 2022 was Ford, followed by Honda and Toyota. Hyundai and Kia joined the top 10 most stolen vehicle makes last year, according to the crime report. Seattle blames TikTok videos that show how to hot-wire a Kia simply by removing a plastic piece under the steering wheel and using a USB cord and turning it like a key.
The number of reported thefts of Hyundais and Kias went from 48 in August to 197 in December last year, according to Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz.
The Center Square previously reported on Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison filing a lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai for their alleged role in an exponential increase of car theft in Seattle and other regions.
Both Hyundai and Kia said that they have responded to an increase in vehicle thefts by adding anti-theft devices to their more recent models.
The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force is grant funded by the Washington Auto Theft Prevention Authority. The task force recommends Pierce and King County residents remove or hide valuables in their vehicles, use anti-theft devices, park in well-lit areas and not leave their vehicles running unattended.