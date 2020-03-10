(The Center Square) — “Whether healthy or sick, please don’t lick.” That's the message from Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman to voters participating in the state's Tuesday's primary.
As state health officials struggle to contain the coronavirus, Washington voters weigh in today in the Democratic presidential primary.
Washington votes entirely by mail, and voters are being urged not to lick their ballot envelopes before filing them.
"As recommended by @WADeptHealth, please use alternative methods to seal your ballot return envelopes, such as a wet sponge or cloth," the Secretary of State's office tweeted.
Mailed ballots must be postmarked by 8 p.m. or dropped off at a voting center by the same time.
Recent polls in the state indicate that former Vice President Joe Biden has a significant lead over Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. Washington will award 89 pledged delegates.
Washington state remains the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. with 167 confirmed cases and 22 deaths.
Other states voting Tuesday are Michigan, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri and North Dakota.