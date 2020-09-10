(The Center Square) — The man who claimed to have shot a Trump demonstrator to death in Portland was killed in a homicide, according to a Thurston County Coroner’s Office report released Wednesday.
Michael Reinoehl named himself as the killer of Aaron Danielson, a conservative Patriot Prayer group, who was killed on the night of Aug. 29 in downtown Portland during a tumultuous rally for President Donald Trump.
In a Vice News interview on Sept. 3, Reinhoehl described himself as an anti-fascist who acted as security for a Black Lives Matter supporter. He claimed to have killed Danielson to protect a friend of his whom he was with on Aug. 29.
Portland police recovered a loaded Glock handgun from Danielson’s body waistband and two additional magazines full of ammunition, according to a probable cause affidavit seeking the arrest of Reinhoehl.
Reinhoehl died hours later after being shot and killed by officers with the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force overseen by the U.S. Marshals Service in Lacey, Washington, the Thurston County Sheriff reported last week.
His death was ruled a homicide by Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock.
Local authorities allege Reinoehl was shot by at least four officers, including two Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies, a Lakewood police officer, and a Washington Department of Corrections officer, who fired on Reinoehl as he attempted to leave the scene by car. It is not known how many times Reinoehl was shot by authorities.
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office has claimed Reinoehl possessed a firearm during the encounter, but has not disclosed whether he fired at officers.
Danielson was cited, but not charged with unlawfully possessing a gun and resisting arrest during a July 5 Portland protest.