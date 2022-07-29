(The Center Square) – This year is likely to be the only time Spokane County voters pick five commissioners from newly created districts who all take office in January 2023.
However, due to a change in state law, people will only vote for the commission candidate within their specific district in both the primary and general elections.
Historically, these candidates have run in a district-specific primary and then been voted on by the entire county in the general.
After the 2022 vote, Districts 2 and 4 will go immediately to four-year cycles and Districts 1, 3, and 5 will have an initial two year cycle to stagger elections.
The increase of two districts came about due to passage of the 2018 Responsible Representation Act that was sponsored by by Rep. Marcus Riccelli, a Democrat from Spokane.
He said counties with populations over 400,000 needed to change their representation structure to bring the commissioner to citizen ratio closer to that of legislative districts.
At that time, Spokane county had three commissioner districts with a ratio of 1 to 150,000. Ricelli and other supporters of the Act, including Rep. Timm Ormsby, another Democrat from Spokane, changed that ratio to the legislative numbers of roughly 1 to 50,000 citizens.
“For larger counties like Spokane, moving to five commissioners ensures citizens get a more responsive government that matches growing populations,” Riccelli said at that time. “District representation gives citizens a more direct voice in government. Community members know specifically who to contact to express their opinions and who to hold accountable.”
Historically, Spokane County commissioner candidates have run in district-specific primary elections and countywide general elections.
Roughly 55% of Spokane County voters are Republican, so the countywide general elections have allowed the GOP to hold on to all three commissioner seats for over a decade. Even when voters within a district prefer a Democrat, Republican candidates have consistently prevailed on countywide ballots.
Opponents of Ricelli's legislation said it was a political move by the Democratic majority in Olympia to break the GOP’s long undefeated streak in Spokane County.
Following passage of the Act, the Spokane County Independent Redistricting Committee began work to add two districts by redrawing boundaries to equitable distribute the population. The final plan was approved in the fall of 2021.
District 1 and 2 encompass the central core of Spokane and, although the boundaries are smaller, these are the areas of greatest population density.
Running for the District 1 seat is Kim Plese, a Republican, and Chris Jordan, Democrat.
The District 2 position is sought by Democrat Amber Waldref and three Republicans, Michael Cathcart, Glen Stockwell and Bob Apple.
District 3 extends to the east to enfold Spokane Valley and north to include Deer Park.
Vying to represent that district is incumbent Josh Kerns, a Republican, and Wild Bill Schreiner, who states no party preference.
District 4 encompasses Liberty Lake to the East and then drops to the southeastern border.
Incumbent Mary Kuney is facing competition in that race from two other Republicans, Chris McIntosh and Paul Noble.
District 5 includes the west and southwestern sector of the county, including the cities of Airway Heights, Medical Lake and Cheney.
Contenders for that race include: incumbent Al French, a Republican; Maggie Yates, a Democrat; Don Harmon, also a Republican; and Tara Carter, an Independent.
Washington’s primary system allows the two candidates with the most votes, regardless of party, to proceed to the November general election.
The statewide primary takes place on Aug. 2. The general election is Nov. 8.