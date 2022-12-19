(The Center Square)- A licensed nurse practitioner from Spokane is facing 68 criminal charges after being accused by Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office of defrauding Medicaid by $5 million.
The state has filed charges in Spokane County Superior Court against Paul Means, 59, and his business, Abilia Healthcare. He now awaits prosecution for 43 counts of making false Medicaid statements, 20 counts of money laundering, two counts of criminal profiteering, first-degree theft and leading organized crime.
While all the charges are felonies, the latter carries the most stringent penalties. If found guilty of leading organized crime, Means faces a potential life sentence and fine of up to $50,000.
In a press release issued late last week, the attorney general’s office wrote that prosecutors would seek a sentence above the standard range. Officials said more time behind bars was warranted for Means due to “the high degree of sophistication, lengthy period of time, and scale of the monetary loss” involved in the case.
Means’ next appearance in Spokane court is scheduled for Jan. 4.
Investigators claim that Means used money obtained fraudulently to purchase several vehicles and residences in South Hill and Cheney.
According to the 247-page complaint filed by Scott Tollackson, a special agent for the state’s Fraud Division, the investigation into Means and Abilia followed a suspicious Medicaid billing in 2019. Records show that Abilia was far exceeding other institutions in terms of billing the government health program to help the poor. Although billings were far higher than even major hospitals, there was no supportive documentation to back up the charges.
Ferguson’s office contends that Means billed Medicaid face-to-face services that sometimes lasted more than an hour. However, these visits allegedly took place via videoconferencing and often lasted less than 15 minutes.
In 2020, Means’ home in South Hill was searched and his patients and staff were interviewed by state officials.
During a meeting with investigators in November 2020, it is alleged that Means said he’d hired contract workers from the Philippines for data entry and he was not knowledgeable about the codes they billed, according to Tollackson’s report.
However, authorities recovered videos that appeared to train workers in the Philippines to use an automated text system to falsify patient reports for billing.
Court records allege that Means also altered notes for services provided to patients to increase the billing amount from Medicaid using an automated system.
Investigators concluded that nurses at Abilia were not involved in this practice because they were not provided access to the altered notes.
A day after Means’ residence was searched, he is alleged to have emailed a contact in the Philippines informing them that “we have been shut down” and requesting that they not speak to “anyone trying to contact you.” Those emails, and internal messages, were recovered by investigators.
After his home was searched, Albilia reportedly shut down. Means remained in the profession of nurse practitioner.
A separate civil case was filed in Spokane County Superior Court in November 2020 but will not be heard until the criminal charges are adjudicated.