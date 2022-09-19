(The Center Square) – It took 909 days of construction, but the West Seattle Bridge is now open for commuters going to and from the Seattle mainland.
After passing a final safety test on Sept. 15, the bridge was good to go for an opening date of Sunday, Sept. 18.
Accelerated cracks throughout the structure were found during a routine inspection in May 2020. The inspection called for the city to take action and fix the bridge.
The $175 million bridge project experienced a number of delays throughout construction. The COVID-19 pandemic, concrete worker strikes, poor weather conditions and nesting peregrine falcons all contributed to delays that pushed back the re-opening of the West Seattle Bridge to two and a half years since it was closed off.
At a press conference prior to the bridge opening, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell acknowledged how eager residents of West Seattle were to see the bridge opening up, with a mention of residents wearing shirts that read “reunited.”
“We can’t be One Seattle without West Seattle,” Harrell said.
The bridge has been the city's most used roadway, averaging more than 100,000 vehicles using the bridge every day before the closure, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT). The bridge’s closure caused an extra six miles of detours through the congested 1st Avenue South Bridge and added 30 minutes to a typical 15 minute commute to the downtown area.
The project received a total of $37 million from federal funds to complete the bridge construction.
U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell spoke at the press conference about her work with fellow Washington senators in finding the $37 million to improve the West Seattle Bridge. She talked about the discussions she had with then-Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkin, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and the U.S. Department of Transportation about how vital the bridge was to residents and the economy.
“Overall, this corridor carries goods to international markets from 13 states, supporting 28,000 jobs and generating $8.7 billion in business output, so a fully functional West Seattle Bridge is really important to our nation’s economy,” Cantwell said.
The West Seattle Bridge was originally built in 1984. Residents and commuters of the bridge will have time to wait for the next time it closes as SDOT said it intends to install a replacement West Seattle Bridge around 2060.