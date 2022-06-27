(The Center Square) – The work has begun for a better connected path for pedestrians from Seattle’s waterfront to its biggest tourist site: Pike Place Market.
The pedestrian bridge, called the “Overlook Walk,” is part of the Seattle Waterfront redevelopment project that costs $756 million.
Fundings for the project comes from the City of Seattle, Washington State, private donors such as Amazon, who pledged $5 million to the project, and a special tax on downtown property owners.
The Overlook Walk is projected to cost about $70 million to build with a finish date of early to mid-2025, according to Waterfront Seattle.
A 20-acre elevated park that is part of the Overlook Walk will be placed over Alaskan Way, the main street on Seattle’s waterfront.
The pedestrian bridge will connect to the Seattle Aquarium’s $113 million “Ocean Pavillion,” which is scheduled to be open in 2024.
“The Ocean Pavilion will integrate with the south stair and adjacent spaces that are a part of the Overlook Walk,” the City of Seattle says on its website. “The three-story facility will also include public spaces, amphitheater and educational space on the rooftop, which is directly connected to the pathways and public spaces along the upper portions of the Overlook Walk.”
The special tax being used to fund the Waterfront project was negotiated in 2019 between then-Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and property owners in the downtown Seattle area. The agreement between both sides reduced a proposed tax on downtown residents and businesses from $200 million over the next 20 years to $160 million.
“The investment will be more than worth it,” Durkan said in a press conference in early January 2019. She added that enough property owners in the downtown area agreed to the amount.
Property owners who were likely to see an increase in property value were mainly considered for the special tax. If those property owners had been able to block the tax, the project would have lost about $200 million of its funding.
According to the City of Seattle, the average downtown condo owner pays around $100 a year while the average commercial owner pays about $300 a year as part of the tax agreement.
The $160 million from the tax is funding the Overlook Walk as well as renovations to Alaskan Way and other waterfront features. Alaskan Way’s renovations would implement two traffic lanes in each direction, a bus lane in each direction and two turn lanes for traffic coming to and from the ferry stations near Colman Dock.