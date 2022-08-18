(The Center Square) – The City of Lynnwood, Washington, received a $25 million grant to build a new six-lane, multimodal bridge over Interstate-5 to reduce traffic congestion.
The estimated total cost of the Poplar Way Bridge Project is approximately $49 million with an anticipated opening date in late 2023 or early 2024, according to the city.
The bridge is intended to create fewer backups on Interstate-5 by carrying approximately 30,000 vehicles per day crossing the intersections of 196th St. SW Poplar Way and 33rd Ave. W/Alderwood Mall Blvd.
It is also expected to relieve congestion from the neighboring Alderwood Mall Parkway bridge by 37%.
"When we hear from our Lynnwood residents, businesses and visitors, we routinely hear that traffic is their number one concern," Lynnwood Public Works Director Bill Franz said in a statement.
Lynnwood City Engineer David Mach said that the city has been conducting a number of studies over the years to reduce traffic congestion. The Poplar Bridge Project was ranked as the most effective way to reach its goal.
The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Discretionary Grant Program.
The grant program focuses on awarding funds to road, rail, transit and port projects that achieve national objectives. Through RAISE, $2.2 billion has been distributed to 166 projects.
The maximum amount a project can be awarded through the grant program is $25 million, which the City of Lynnwood received Wednesday. Only 17 other projects across the U.S. were awarded the full amount.
"We are incredibly grateful to be awarded a $25 million federal RAISE grant for the construction of Poplar Way Bridge, which will make traveling in and around Lynnwood easier, getting folks where they need to go," said Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell.
Previously, the Poplar Bridge Project received $3.2 million in federal and state grants for the design of the bridge. An additional $3 million in federal grants were given to the program for the Right-of-Way phase.
Both the design and right-of-way phases of this project are complete.