(The Center Square) – The final 1.0 miles of the East Lake Sammamish Trail will begin construction on June 1.
The final trail segment broke ground on May 11 with crews to begin construction in two weeks. The trail will be the last unpaved gap in a project to create an unnamed 44-mile long paved trail that connects King, Pierce, Snohomish and Kitsap counties.
Construction of the East Lake Sammamish Trail was funded by the King County Parks Levy, with costs estimated at about $16.9 million, according to the city of Sammamish.
Construction of the trial will feature an installation of culverts to allow fish passage, plant native vegetation and landscaping features along the trail.
“The City and King County worked together to save as many trees as possible along the corridor, to minimize any impacts to sensitive habitat areas and for the trail to follow the natural contours of Sammamish along the lake,” Sammamish Deputy Mayor Kali Clark said in a statement.
The East Lake Sammamish Trail construction is specifically favorable to fish crossing into Lake Sammamish according to Christie True, the director of the Department of Natural Resources and Parks.
“We’ve been able to make a number of really important improvements for fish and especially for kokanee . . . we’ve replaced actually 12 different culverts on this whole segment here, so that we can actually have more room for those fish to get into really critical habitats,” True said in a speech.
In 2020, emergency action was taken to prevent help native, theatened kokanee salmon. The Snoqualmie Tribe, King County and the cities of Bellevue, Issaquah, Redmond and Sammamish signed the Kokanee Recovery Interlocal Agreement to fund technical studies and kokanee supplementation necessary to recover the kokanee salmon population in Lake Sammamish.
The 11-mile long East Lake Sammamish Trail was purchased by King County in 1998 and was followed by construction to the trail that led to a gravel-surfaced interim trail open to the public in 2006.
The southern end of the East Lake Sammamish Trail links to King County’s Issaquah-Preston Trail. At its northern end, it connects to the Marymoor Connector Trail in Marymoor Park, which connects to the Sammamish River Trail and to Sound Transit's Link Light Rail stations in Redmond.
“I am very excited about completing this final segment of the East Lake Sammamish Trail because it means better connections between neighborhoods, retail centers, transit options, plus parks and other trails in our region,” King County Councilmember Sarah Perry said.
The segment from Pine Lake Creek to Inglewood Hill Road will be closed during construction and is expected to wrap up in late 2023 according to a statement from the city of Sammamish.