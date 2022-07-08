(The Center Square) – Two out of three Seattle public school teachers see themselves leaving within five years, according to a recent survey of Seattle Education Association members.
The teachers union has campaigned for what it calls "respectful pay" on Facebook. So what are teachers paid?
The highest paid teacher in the district had a salary of $130,272 in 2020-21, the most recent year data is available from the state of Washington. That teacher's salary increased from $96,860 four years earlier.
About 40% of the district's 3,227 full-time teachers made $100,000 or more in 2020-21.
The top base salary in the union contract pay scale for a Seattle teacher is $123,506. That teacher would have worked for the district for 15 years and have a PhD. Teachers can break $100,000 salary as early as their eighth year, according to the union contract. Their base contract is for 180 days of work.
The teachers' contract allows them to make thousands of dollars more by taking on extra responsibilities such as a department head, joining the racial equity team or becoming an academic coach.
According to the U.S. Census, the median household income in Seattle was $97,185 in 2020.
The calculation of teachers making $100,000 or more is based on data from the state that specifically identifies employees as "teachers."
Seattle Public Schools officials did not respond to The Center Square's request for comment regarding teacher compensation.