(The Center Square) — Agricultural organizations in Washington have been awarded $4.7 million in funding from the United States Department of Agriculture to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in the state.
The Specialty Crop Block Grants for 2022 are administered by the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
“This award covers numerous projects with a unified mission: to strengthen the viability and vitality of Washington agriculture and to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops,” Derek Sandison, WSDA director, said in a statement Friday.
Twenty organizations were awarded funds based on research proposals aimed at solving agricultural problems ranging from disrupting the mating cycle of grape mealybugs to managing blue fungus on apples and cleaning and sanitizing onions. Awards ranged from $107,000 to $250,000 to a range of organizations including state agencies, universities, and industry associations and nonprofits.
According to grant guidelines, a specialty crop is a fruit or vegetable, tree nut dried fruit, horticulture or nursery crop that is cultivated for food, medicinal purposes or beautification. Grant awards cannot be used to benefit a single commercial product, organization, institution, or individual.
Grant recipients for 2022 included Washington State Wine Commission, $205,200 to develop a strategy for controlling grapevine leafroll; Washington State University, $249,980 to develop strategies for maximizing potato production in drought conditions; Northwest Agriculture Business Center, $106,761 for increasing prominence of Skagit Valley specialty crops through marketing; Living Well Kent, $169,754 for identifying and developing specialty crops used by immigrants and refugees; Washington Hop Commission, $239,698 for study and management of fusarium canker in hops; and Northwest Cider Association, $249,337 for increasing sales of Washington cider through education of buyers, media, and consumers.
Over the last five years, Specialty Crop Block Grants totaling $29.3 million have been awarded to fund 115 projects. Previous successful projects include improving red raspberry production to make the berries more suitable for baking and mitigating mildew damage to hops.