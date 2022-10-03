(The Center Square) – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers is looking to use up the county's remaining federal dollars with $29 million being used to increase and preserve housing units and behavioral health services across the county.
Somers wants to distribute the county’s remaining $84.6 million American Rescue Plan Act dollars in the 2023 budget. 34% ($29 million) of the federal dollars would go towards the continued efforts to increase and preserve the number of housing units for people with behavioral health needs.
At least $8 million of the $29 million would be dedicated to improve behavioral health and substance use treatment within the county, with a focus on increasing available services through the expansion or development of capital projects, according to the county.
An estimated $2.5 million is proposed to expand behavioral health supports across the county's facilities.
Snohomish County spent a total of $22.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars in August towards the acquisition of 165 units of bridge housing. The 165 units that the county acquired in August is a 26% increase in its system capacity, according to Snohomish County.
“There is general consensus that Snohomish County does not have an adequate number of behavioral health facilities to meet county residents’ needs for evaluation, treatment and follow up,” Somers said in the proposed budget. We are looking forward to moving more people into the motels we purchased with the federal ARPA funds.
The remaining funds from the American Rescue Plan Act would be distributed as follows: 26% ($21.8 million) for child care facility improvements and youth programming; 20% ($16.6 million) to support economic and workforce development efforts; 13% ($10.6 million) to support emergency response efforts in the county; and 8% ($6.6 million) for Snohomish County government services.
The Snohomish County Council is set to begin the budget review process, which includes hearing from county departments, elected county leaders and community members.