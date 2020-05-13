(The Center Square) – A King County judge ruled that the 2019 bank tax increase was an unconstitutional measure.
The King County Superior Court ruled Friday that the "tax violated the dormant commerce clause as it was discriminatory in its effects on the specified financial institutions."
The state is expected to appeal the ruling.
Jason Mercier, the director of the conservative-leaning Washington Policy Center's Center for Government Reform, says the move is good news.
"This ruling should come as no surprise to lawmakers," Mercier said. "They were warned by members of both parties as the tax was rushed to the floor on the last day of the 2019 session that it was constitutionally suspect."
According to Mercier, members of the state's banking industry took issue with the initial legislative proposal on the tax. Mercier also noted that several lawmakers requested the bill to be vetoed, but Gov. Jay Inslee declined to do so.
During the public comment and committee phases of the bill, a lobbyist for the Washington Banking Association said that the bill was hastily written and made no sense from their industry point of view.
"We found out about it (tax bill) about 3.5 hours ago," Trent House said on behalf of WBA. "That’s very difficult to process even with the best staff, it’s hard to get information back on a bill of this nature that raises this kind of money in that period of time…We haven’t seen a fiscal note. We don’t know exactly what this bill does or who it applies to. It’s very difficult to even understand how to testify on this bill not knowing that information.”