(The Center Square) – Just one day before the end of the legislative session, Democrats’ transportation package, with an increased price tag of nearly $17 billion, moved another step closer to reality.
Wednesday afternoon saw the signing of two Conference Committee reports on the revenue and spending portions of the plan.
The “Move Ahead Washington” transportation package proposed in February would have increased transportation revenues by $16.8 billion over 16 years, while the most recent iteration of the transportation budget would increase revenues by $16.9 billion over the same time period.
Both Conference Committee reports for Senate Bill 5974, the revenue portion of the package, and Senate Bill 5975, the spending portion of the plan, passed on a partisan 4-2 vote.
Democratic Reps. Jake Fey and Sharon Wylie and Democratic Sens. Marko Liias and Rebecca Saldana voted to approve the reports, while Republican Rep. Andrew Barkis and Republican Sen. Curtis King voted not to approve the reports.
King was cordial to the Democratic majority during the virtual meeting, while adding, “But it could have been a much package, in my opinion.”
He called working on the transportation package, criticized by his party for its lack of input and the plan’s increased fees and spending, “a unique experience because it is now a partisan transportation package. It’s not a bipartisan transportation package.”
Senate Transportation Committee Chair Liias characterized the package as “investing in the future of transportation in our state.”
He, too, was magnanimous in referencing his Republican colleagues opposed to the transportation plan.
“So, while we may disagree, I hope that we can work together across the aisle, across the chambers, to move our transportation system forward,” he said. “That’s what I look forward to doing in the years to come.”
To partially make up for the loss of the controversial and regionally unpopular export fuel tax that was stripped from the package by the House, the transportation budget would transfer $57 million a year, from fiscal year 2024 through fiscal year 2038, from the Public Works Assistance Account (PWAA) to the Move Ahead Washington Account.
Likewise, another $57 million a year during the same timeframe would be transferred from the state’s general fund to the Move Ahead Washington Account. That translates to a total of more than $1.7 billion through 2038.
With the current four-year outlook for the operating budget, the general fund transfer would reduce operating budget revenues by $114 million in the 2023-25 biennium. Included in the transportation proposal are annual transfers from the state’s general fund in the amount $31 million in sales taxes on transportation projects – for a total of $403 million through 2038. These transfers wouldn’t begin until fiscal year 2026, which is outside the current outlook window.
Compared to the original transportation proposal, the conference report budget would increase revenues from the federal infrastructure bill by $321 million and fee revenues by $208 million. The stolen vehicle check fee, currently $15, would have increased to $50 in the original package. The conference report budget would increase the fee to $50 through fiscal year 2026, then to $75 after that.
Fees for dealer temporary permits, enhanced driver’s licenses, and driver records would also increase.
Washington Policy Center’s Jason Mercier was wary of the precedent set by Wednesday’s transportation budget.
“If you’re wondering where your Washington sales tax cut is this year, it’s being spent instead on the transportation package announced today,” he said. “Massive raid of the operating budget and outlook is being transferred to the transportation budget for the first time.”
The full legislature will vote on the final transportation package Thursday.