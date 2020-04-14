The share of adults in Washington with unpaid medical debts is now 17.7 percent, the ninth lowest level among all 50 states, according to a recent analysis by the website 24/7 Wall St.

The median Washington medical debt that has been assigned to collections agencies was $559, the analysis said. The state has an uninsured rate of 6.4 percent, and 13.9 percent of its adults are rated in fair or poor health, according to the 24/7 Wall St. report.

Nationwide, 22.7 percent of U.S. adults have medical debts that are past due, according to the study, which is based on a 2018 analysis published by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

The high cost of health care remains a key concern for Americans because medical bills are a factor in about 66 percent of personal bankruptcies, according to 24/7 Wall St.

States with lower shares of residents dealing with unpaid medical bills tend to have lower uninsured rates and higher annual incomes, the study found.

Medical Debt Burdens Among the 50 States

RankState% of Adult Population With Unpaid Medical BillsMedian Medical Debt in CollectionsUninsured RateAdults in Fair or Poor Health
1Mississippi40.9%$81312.1%22.2%
2South Carolina31.4%$78710.5%19.1%
3West Virginia31.2%$6806.4%24.1%
4Georgia29.9%$80813.7%18.8%
5Arkansas29.0%$5968.2%24.5%
6Texas29.0%$82917.7%18.2%
7Alabama28.7%$80110.0%21.4%
8Louisiana28.4%$6978.0%21.1%
9Delaware27.6%$6015.7%15.8%
10Kansas27.2%$7358.8%15.0%
11North Carolina27.0%$69810.7%17.6%
12Missouri26.9%$7819.4%18.5%
13Indiana26.8%$7618.3%17.7%
14Oklahoma26.7%$85714.2%19.6%
15Alaska26.1%$1,31612.6%13.4%
16Maine26.0%$7298.0%15.4%
17Montana26.0%$7688.2%13.9%
18Kentucky25.8%$4595.6%21.3%
19Tennessee25.6%$85510.1%19.1%
20Wyoming24.7%$1,25210.5%15.1%
21New Hampshire24.6%$4585.7%13.6%
22South Dakota24.5%$5429.8%11.8%
23Ohio24.4%$5316.5%17.0%
24Idaho23.9%$79011.1%15.3%
25Vermont23.4%$4694.0%12.5%
26Virginia23.1%$6808.8%15.9%
27Nevada23.0%$77511.2%20.5%
28Wisconsin22.6%$1,0155.5%15.4%
29Iowa22.0%$5354.7%13.1%
30Nebraska21.4%$4818.3%14.2%
31Pennsylvania21.1%$5125.5%15.1%
32Florida20.7%$92113.0%18.5%
33North Dakota20.3%$6247.3%14.3%
34Oregon20.3%$6477.1%15.8%
35Michigan20.2%$4975.4%17.4%
36Utah20.1%$9979.4%12.1%
37Colorado19.8%$7557.5%14.3%
38Illinois19.8%$5557.0%17.2%
39Maryland19.1%$4986.0%13.9%
40Arizona18.0%$88810.6%17.8%
41New York17.7%$4465.4%16.1%
42Washington17.7%$5596.4%13.9%
43Minnesota17.3%$3604.4%12.0%
44Rhode Island17.2%$4684.1%14.8%
45Massachusetts16.5%$3542.8%13.8%
46Connecticut16.2%$4415.3%13.8%
47New Jersey16.2%$5107.4%16.5%
48New Mexico15.1%$7319.5%20.8%
49California14.3%$7407.2%17.5%
50Hawaii13.4%$2324.1%14.0%

Source: 24/7 Wall St.

