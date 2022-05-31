(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed seven bills, including bond reform legislation and a proposed law to protect the free speech of public sector workers, after the General Assembly rejected his proposed amendments to the bills.
“Select bills required essential changes,” Youngkin said in a statement. “Therefore, I have vetoed seven additional bills that would not be in the best interest of the Commonwealth as my recommendations were not adopted. “
House Bill 614 and Senate Bill 474 would have allowed indigent Virginians to have their eviction cases heard without being required to pay appeal bonds. The governor sought to amend the legislation to require that indigent tenants pay back rent, attorney fees and court costs before they could have an appeal in court.
Lawmakers failed to adopt Youngkin’s amendment. In his veto explanation, the governor said he vetoed the legislation because they rejected the amendment.
The legislation received strong support from Democrats, but Republican lawmakers were mixed on the bill. In a statement, Del. Jeffrey Bourne, D-Richmond, said the governor’s veto was disappointing.
“These bills are crucial in creating a justice system that truly serves us all,” Bourne said. “HB614 and SB474 remove a financial barrier in our courts for tenants who are appealing an eviction. With his veto, Governor Youngkin places the financial burden back on low-income tenants. I am extremely disappointed in the Governor's decision to veto these bipartisan pieces of legislation. I will continue to work alongside Senator [Jennifer] McClellan and our community partners to ensure that our legal system is accessible to all Virginians.”
Youngkin also vetoed House Bill 384, which was sponsored by Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach. The legislation would have guaranteed that public sector workers have the right to speak against policy proposals during public hearings without repercussions, such as being fired, demoted or penalized in any other way.
Davis introduced the bill after a Loudoun County Public Schools teacher was suspended for criticizing a proposed transgender policy during a public hearing. The teacher sued the school and was ultimately reinstated and the school system was prohibited from penalizing him for his views about the policy.
In his veto explanation, Youngkin commended Davis for his “efforts to champion freedom of speech and expression,” but vetoed the legislation because it could have “practical implications for the effective management of state government that may lead to significant confusion when state employees comment during legislative or regulatory public comment periods.” He said he would consider supporting similar legislation during the next session, if it addressed some of his concerns.
The legislation had broad bipartisan support, but had some opposition from members of both parties.