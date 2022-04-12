(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed 25 bills passed by the General Assembly, which included a bill that would have required the State Corporation Commission to impose a new rule and a bill that would have increased fees on household waste collection.
“My goal as governor is to make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family and the bills I vetoed today reaffirm that commitment,” Youngkin said in a statement. “I look forward to working together with members of the General Assembly in the future to ensure that we’re working for all Virginians. Together we can make the Commonwealth a place where businesses can prosper, students can thrive, and communities are safer.”
Senate Bill 347, which was sponsored by Sen. John Bell, D-Broadlands, would compel the State Corporation Commission to establish energy savings targets for low-income, elderly, disabled and veteran customers. According to the bill, this would maximize energy savings through low-income energy efficiency programs and reduce the energy burden on low-income customers.
Youngkin said he vetoed the bill because it limited the SCC’s constitutionally given authority, which he said should rarely, if ever, be done. He said energy policy should not come at the expense of consumer protection and regulatory oversight from the SCC.
“Although this legislation has the commendable goal of promoting energy efficiency, the requirements included in this legislation could, through an arbitrary declaration of the public interest, increase energy costs on Virginians,” Youngkin said in his veto explanation. “As a result, the Commonwealth’s energy policy moves further away from a cost-effective, all-of-the-above strategy with strong regulatory oversight administered by the SCC.”
The governor also vetoed Senate Bill 250, which was sponsored by Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax. This legislation would have increased the annual fees for nonhazardous solid waste management facilities and indexed the fees annually based on the change in the Consumer Price Index.
Youngkin said the legislation would increase the cost of doing business in the commonwealth with a pass-through cost to consumers. He also noted that the consumer price index went up by 7.5% from January 2021 to January 2022, which is the largest 12-month increase since February of 1982.
“The burden of increased costs this would place on Virginians is too great, especially given the record budget surpluses of the Commonwealth and the accelerated inflation that everyday Virginians are experiencing,” Youngkin said in his veto explanation. “And I will not raise fees simply to erase eight years of mismanagement by prior administrations.”
The governor also vetoed a bill that would have established a statute of limitations for medical debt, but said in his veto explanation that he would work with the patron to find other solutions for this problem. He said the bill would have unintended consequences on financial regulations. He also vetoed a bill that would have prohibited health care providers from undertaking debt collection activities before an award from the Criminal Injuries Compensation Fund. He said this could have harmed small health care providers.