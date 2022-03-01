(The Center Square) – In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin urged the Virginia Retirement System and the commonwealth’s universities to sever economic ties to Russia.
In his statement, the governor urged “prudent and orderly” divestment from any and all holdings in the Russian Ruble and securities in Russian companies.
“The invasion of Ukraine by Soviet dictator Vladimir Putin cannot stand, and the people of the Commonwealth are ready to rally in opposition to this senseless attack on a sovereign nation and western ideals,” Youngkin said. “Today, we are acting to show our solidarity with the Ukrainian people as they defend their country. And while these are important steps, it is incumbent upon President Biden to take a stronger, more decisive leadership position to end this war.”
Such action, however, could yield negative effects on the retirement system and university finances, according to Marc Joffe, a senior policy analyst at the libertarian Reason Foundation.
Joffe told The Center Square that retirement systems are meant to operate on behalf of employees and taxpayers by making the most sound investments, but putting restrictions on where they invest could potentially hurt both employees and taxpayers. He said these divestments are part of a growing trend throughout states, in which the systems divest from companies based on ideological lines, rather than making decisions that produce the best return on investment.
“This is part of an increasing list of divestment restrictions we’re seeing,” Joffe said.
If the retirement system were to only divest from companies whose primary place of business is Russia, he said the effect would likely be relatively small. However, if this extends to any company that has any affiliation with Russia, the effect could be larger.
Similarly, Joffe said if public universities refuse certain endowments, it could also affect their finances and could impact costs for students.
Jeanne Chenault, a spokesperson for the Virginia Retirement System, told The Center Square that preliminary estimates indicate that the VRS has extremely limited investments in Russia. She said the VRS is reviewing federal mandates and will take appropriate action as required.
Youngkin also ordered the Department of General Services to review all contracts across the government and procurement to determine whether Virginia tax dollars are spent on goods and services from primarily Russian companies. He also called on the City of Norfolk and the City of Roanoke to end sister city partnerships with Russian cities.
The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority also announced they will remove seven Russian-sourced vodka brands, but will keep Russian-themed brands that are produced elsewhere.