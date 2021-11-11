(The Center Square) – As Virginia state government begins its transition to Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin from Gov. Ralph Northam, Youngkin announced that his team will include former governors and current elected officials.
Jeff Goettman, who served as the campaign’s chief operating officer, will lead the transition team. The co-chairs of the team will be Kay Coles James, who is former president of the conservative Heritage Foundation and served as a member of former Gov. Bob McDonnell’s transition committee, and Sen. Steve Newman, R-Forest, a long-time senator and former president pro tempore of the chamber.
The team will be advised by four former governors who will be honorary co-chairs: Robert McDonnell, James Gilmore, George Allen and Douglas Wilder. Del. Kathy Byron, R- Bedford, will also serve. Aubrey Layne, who served in the last two Democratic administrations, will be on the team.
Youngkin’s team will also include business owners, law enforcement officers and medical professionals.
“In order to change the trajectory of our great Commonwealth, we can’t operate on government time,” Youngkin said in a statement. “We’re going to do things differently. That's why this incredible transition team represents various backgrounds – business owners, law enforcement officers, veterans, healthcare providers, and most importantly, parents – who will bring an array of experience and fresh perspectives that will pave the way for a transformation where Virginia soars and never settles.”
Youngkin will take office in January.