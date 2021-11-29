(The Center Square) – Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin announced key members of this transition landing teams, which will have Republican lawmakers chairing teams for each of the department transitions.
The teams will coordinate with the cabinet secretaries currently serving in Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration. According to the Youngkin administration, the teams will conduct due diligence across all agencies to hit the ground running and deliver promises on day one. The incoming governor also included business owners, law enforcement, healthcare providers and industry experts.
“In order to change the trajectory of our great Commonwealth, our transition team is utilizing the vast experience of business owners, law enforcement officials, veterans, healthcare providers, industry experts, and—most importantly—parents to determine how government can begin to serve Virginians better and start delivering on our Day One promises of better schools, safer streets, a lower cost of living, and more jobs,” Youngkin said in a statement.
Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Upperville, will chair the administration’s team. Sen. Steve Newman, R-Forest, who serves on the Finance and Appropriations Committee, will lead the finance transition team, Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Harrisonburg, who serves on the Judiciary Committee, will lead the public safety and homeland security team and Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, who serves on the Education and Health Committee, will lead the health and human resources team.