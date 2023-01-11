(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin outlined priorities for the upcoming year in a State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday, overviewing proposals ranging from cutting taxes and reshaping the state’s behavioral health system, to weighing new restrictions on abortion.
"I’m here this afternoon to communicate that the State of our Commonwealth is substantially better than it was a year ago, and yet we are still a great distance from our destination – a destination where Virginia truly is the best place to live, work and raise a family," Youngkin said at the start of the address.
Youngkin delivered his address to state officials and members of the politically-divided General Assembly, who gathered in Richmond Wednesday to convene the 2023 legislative session. The governor highlighted actions taken over the past year, noting moves to eliminate the grocery sales tax at the state level and increase teacher pay, while identifying “challenges” he believes the commonwealth continues to face.
The governor touted $1 billion in proposed tax cuts announced last month as part of his budget amendments, asking lawmakers for their support to eliminate the tax on military retirement income for veterans regardless of their age, and increase the standard deduction by an additional 20%. The proposed tax cuts follow action by state lawmakers last year to approve $4 billion in tax cuts included in the state budget.
Youngkin claimed Virginia is losing residents to other states “with lower taxes and lower cost of living,” naming neighboring southern states who he says are attracting more people and business opportunities. Virginia, however, has ranked the top state for business by CNBC five times, including two times under Youngkin’s predecessor, former Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam.
“The writing on the wall couldn’t be more simple – the people of Virginia are overtaxed,” Youngkin said. “It’s their money, not the governments, and they are voting with their feet and their wallets.”
Youngkin’s tax plan, which includes proposed cuts to top individual corporate tax and corporate tax rates, will need to be approved by both Democrats and Republicans in the General Assembly. Democrats have expressed skepticism about the governor’s proposals and criticized his proposal to decrease the corporate tax rate.
“I think there is a bipartisan opportunity the governor is really missing to help our working families by fully allowing the earned income tax credit to be fully refundable,” House of Delegates Minority Leader Del. Don Scott told The Center Square. “I think he is mistaken if he thinks that we’re going to take Virginians’ hard-earned money and give it to out-of-state, international, multinational companies. I think it is a mistake for a corporate tax giveaway of Virginians’ money. I don’t think that has any chance of going anywhere.”
The governor’s speech also featured a brief overview of his proposal to overhaul the state’s behavioral health system, which received applause from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. The governor is asking for lawmakers to approve $58 million to increase the number of Crisis Care Receiving Centers, and $20 million to fully fund mobile crisis units.
The governor also wants to bolster the state’s behavioral health workforce, requesting funding to recruit and retain behavioral health professionals and psychiatrists.
Youngkin also noted his proposal to restrict abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, unless the life of the mother is at risk or if the pregnancy is as a result of rape or incest, saying “Virginians want fewer abortions.” A Republican lawmaker introduced a bill Wednesday that would make physicians guilty of a felony if they perform an abortion after the 15 week mark, with exceptions for when the pregnancy is due to rape or incest, or when the life of the mother is at risk.
Democratic lawmakers, who hold the majority in the state Senate, have vowed to block any legislation that seeks to restrict abortions.
“A ban is a ban,” former House of Delegates Speaker Del. Eileen Filler-Corn told The Center Square regarding the governor’s proposed abortion restrictions. “[The ban] is in direct conflict with many different religions and many different Virginians that represent different religions here in the commonwealth.”
Youngkin also made several requests of lawmakers during his address, asking them to approve funding for additional retention and performance-based bonuses for teachers, and to introduce a bill prohibiting foreign entities tied to the Chinese Community Party from purchasing Virginia farmland.
Lawmakers began what will be a sprint of a session Wednesday, where they are expected to debate the governor’s proposed tax cuts and abortion ban, and discuss measures related to guns and education. In odd-numbered years, the General Assembly convenes for at least 30 days, but typically extends to 45 days.